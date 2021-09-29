Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $255,970. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $535.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

