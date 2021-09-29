Rhumbline Advisers Has $712,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

WTI stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

