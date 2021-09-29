Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 7,939 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

