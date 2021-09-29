Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

