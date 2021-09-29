Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $534,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXD opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

