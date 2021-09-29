Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $539,000 in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 22.31% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LTL opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

