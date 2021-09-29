Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,298 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.