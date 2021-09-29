Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,348 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXLC. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

