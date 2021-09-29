Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,916 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.81 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

