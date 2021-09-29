Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 25.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 269,717 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

