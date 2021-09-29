Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Greif by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.