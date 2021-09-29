ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 43.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 55.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.06.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

