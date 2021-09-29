Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.