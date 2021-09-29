Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,681 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 over the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

