Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

