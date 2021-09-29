Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

