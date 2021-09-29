Swiss National Bank Sells 15,900 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of MRC Global worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MRC Global by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $636.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

