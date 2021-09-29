Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

