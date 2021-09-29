Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

