Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 317.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.