Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

