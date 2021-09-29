Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $316,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $8,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.