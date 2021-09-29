Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

