Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 41,872 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $713.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

