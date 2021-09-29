Analysts Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

