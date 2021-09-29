Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Financial Analysis

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -60.55% -233.27% -77.43% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.52%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 2.75 -$14.34 million ($1.08) -4.82 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

