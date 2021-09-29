Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

