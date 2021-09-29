Comparing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Solar and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $102.68, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $166.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than First Solar.

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.74 $398.36 million $3.73 25.54 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.11 $12.53 million $1.94 72.58

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats Silicon Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

