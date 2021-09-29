Financial Contrast: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -8.92 Arvinas $21.80 million 189.88 -$119.33 million ($3.02) -27.86

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 14 0 3.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 247.91%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $130.36, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arvinas.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.95% -46.45% Arvinas -782.95% -31.99% -28.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Arvinas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

