Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.23. Wipro shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 51,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wipro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wipro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.