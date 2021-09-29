Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $20.74. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

