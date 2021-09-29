CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.54. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 1,498 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $894.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

