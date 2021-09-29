Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Gap Up to $11.23

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.69. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 1,361 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

