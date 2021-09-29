Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $28.44. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

