Lake Street Capital Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $200.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated an average rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $858.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

