Lake Street Capital Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $200.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated an average rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $858.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
