Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

