Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Nordex has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

