Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.85.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

