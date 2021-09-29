Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The impending buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Focus on e-commerce initiatives and investor friendly moves is praiseworthy. However, while the massive expansion plans of the company are likely to boost long term growth, it will also strain the near-term financials. Sonic’s stretched balance sheet also plays a spoilsport. Further, resurgence of coronavirus cases and shortage of semiconductor supply may pose problems for the auto retailer in the near future. As such, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

