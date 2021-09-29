ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.47.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

