Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Head to Head Contrast

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petco Health and Wellness and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Missfresh has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 244.87%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.74 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Missfresh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Missfresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

