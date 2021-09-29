Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.40

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 2076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

