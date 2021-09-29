Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$114.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$116.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

