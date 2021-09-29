Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 11839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.