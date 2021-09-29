Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. Also, it is benefiting from robust sales momentum in North America, the U.K., and Australia. Meanwhile, Yum Brands has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Also, it continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. This along with a rise in net costs and expenses, and high debt levels remain concerns.”

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.26.

YUM opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.