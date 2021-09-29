JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has an average rating of Hold.

ADEVF opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

