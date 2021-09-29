Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

