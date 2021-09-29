Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

