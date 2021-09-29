Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 1st

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, October 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,075.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,154.33. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUAVF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

