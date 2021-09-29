QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.25

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

